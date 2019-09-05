Campbell Soup (CPB) Buy Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Citigroup; With $50.0000 Target; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a note issued to investors and clients on today, Citigroup kept their Buy rating on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock. The target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from company’s last stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 18.88% above currents $88.6 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. See First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $105.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $111 New Target: $106 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110 New Target: $112 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $95 New Target: $111 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Bank DEP SHS RP PFD H declares $0.3203 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 735,991 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -3.86% below currents $45.07 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 6. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 2.40M shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $13.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 64.48 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Campbell Soup Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPB) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup unloads European chips business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin improvement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CPB, AMBA, MRVL, BIG – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Valeo Foods to buy Campbell’s European Chips business – PE Hub” with publication date: September 04, 2019.