Campbell Soup Company (CPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

As Processed & Packaged Goods businesses, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup Company 38 1.22 N/A -0.56 0.00 Kellogg Company 57 1.45 N/A 3.35 17.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Campbell Soup Company and Kellogg Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Campbell Soup Company and Kellogg Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup Company 0.00% -12.1% -1.1% Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Campbell Soup Company’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Competitively, Kellogg Company’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Campbell Soup Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Kellogg Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Campbell Soup Company and Kellogg Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup Company 2 2 0 2.50 Kellogg Company 1 1 2 2.50

Campbell Soup Company’s downside potential is -8.53% at a $37 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Kellogg Company is $60, which is potential 3.39% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kellogg Company is looking more favorable than Campbell Soup Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Campbell Soup Company and Kellogg Company are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Campbell Soup Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Kellogg Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Campbell Soup Company 1.01% -2.16% 12.46% 0.03% -2.65% 18.16% Kellogg Company 0.21% -1.68% 0.72% -11.75% -6.94% 0.63%

For the past year Campbell Soup Company was more bullish than Kellogg Company.

Summary

Kellogg Company beats Campbell Soup Company on 7 of the 8 factors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.