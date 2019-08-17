Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Has Upped Position; Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $16.81 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 59,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.97M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 907,829 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Creates New ‘Accelerator Unit’ to Drive Growth in Faster-Growing Spaces, Including Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison Steps Down as Consumer Tastes Shift (Video); 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 279.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares to 31,854 shares, valued at $37.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 65,015 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $115.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 264,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

