Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Reaches $45.00 52-Week High; Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its First Merchants (FRME) Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased First Merchants Corporation (FRME) stake by 15.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 48,309 shares as First Merchants Corporation (FRME)’s stock rose 9.44%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 356,360 shares with $13.13 million value, up from 308,051 last quarter. First Merchants Corporation now has $1.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 157,501 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME)

The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.60 target or 8.00% above today’s $45.00 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $13.13 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $48.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.05 billion more. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 11.22M shares traded or 370.55% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison Steps Down as Consumer Tastes Shift (Video); 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $13.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 64.38 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell??s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell??s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell??s tomato juices.

Among 3 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is -7.40% below currents $45 stock price. Campbell Soup had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10,839 activity. Another trade for 45 shares valued at $1,658 was bought by Lehman Gary. $516 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Sherman Patrick A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 20.38% above currents $35.72 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, July 9.

