Campbell Soup Company (CPB) EPS Estimated At $0.41; PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (PSHZF) Sellers Increased By 35.14% Their Shorts

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) had an increase of 35.14% in short interest. PSHZF’s SI was 5,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 35.14% from 3,700 shares previously. With 73,600 avg volume, 0 days are for PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s short sellers to cover PSHZF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 21,512 shares traded. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 64.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. CPB’s profit would be $123.47M giving it 26.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Campbell Soup Company’s analysts see -26.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.10 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

