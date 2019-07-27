Campbell Soup Company (CPB) EPS Estimated At $0.41; 5 Analysts Covering General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 64.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. CPB’s profit would be $123.47M giving it 24.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Campbell Soup Company’s analysts see -26.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. See General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 41,350 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 8,073 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd has 366,100 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.05% or 78,490 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 25,341 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd owns 352,657 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0% or 150 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 650,384 shares. Comm Financial Bank stated it has 10,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,790 were reported by Everence Cap Mgmt. Alps holds 0.28% or 1.04M shares. 124 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Fjarde Ap reported 0.06% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 39.54 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell??s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell??s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell??s tomato juices.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 9.8% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Kelsen Group AS to Ferrero Affiliated Company for $300M – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2 billion deal with Campbell – Reuters” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Worst Stocks for July and Beyond – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity. $347,376 worth of stock was sold by CLARK R KERRY on Friday, February 1.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.29 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Inc (GIS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.