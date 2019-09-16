Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) Comparison side by side

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup Company 40 1.72 N/A 2.11 19.56 McCormick & Company Incorporated 154 3.83 N/A 5.11 30.85

Table 1 highlights Campbell Soup Company and McCormick & Company Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. McCormick & Company Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Campbell Soup Company. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Campbell Soup Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup Company 0.00% 31.4% 2.9% McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Campbell Soup Company and McCormick & Company Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup Company 1 4 1 2.17 McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.37% for Campbell Soup Company with average price target of $43.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.2% of Campbell Soup Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of McCormick & Company Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Campbell Soup Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Campbell Soup Company 2.02% 3.04% 7.88% 18.49% 0.98% 25.31% McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62%

For the past year Campbell Soup Company was more bullish than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Summary

McCormick & Company Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Campbell Soup Company.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.