Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Campbell Soup Company has 53.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.78% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Campbell Soup Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.42% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Campbell Soup Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup Company 0.00% -12.10% -1.10% Industry Average 16.77% 32.28% 7.81%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Campbell Soup Company and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup Company N/A 37 0.00 Industry Average 269.99M 1.61B 21.32

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Campbell Soup Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup Company 2 2 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 2.50 2.00 2.66

With average price target of $37, Campbell Soup Company has a potential downside of -7.66%. The competitors have a potential upside of 3.14%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Campbell Soup Company make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Campbell Soup Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Campbell Soup Company 1.01% -2.16% 12.46% 0.03% -2.65% 18.16% Industry Average 4.96% 7.87% 15.94% 10.35% 26.84% 25.83%

For the past year Campbell Soup Company has weaker performance than Campbell Soup Company’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Campbell Soup Company are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, Campbell Soup Company’s competitors have 2.06 and 1.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Campbell Soup Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Campbell Soup Company.

Volatility & Risk

Campbell Soup Company has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Campbell Soup Company’s competitors are 26.95% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Dividends

Campbell Soup Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Campbell Soup Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; ArnottÂ’s biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.