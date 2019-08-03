Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) Position

Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 64.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. CPB’s profit would be $123.47 million giving it 25.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Campbell Soup Company’s analysts see -26.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.85M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP DENISE M. MORRISON TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) stake by 24.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 55,693 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 174,507 shares with $16.39M value, down from 230,200 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Co. now has $50.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42M shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 40.87 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell??s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell??s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell??s tomato juices.

