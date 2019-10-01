Campbell Soup Co (CPB) to pay $0.35 on Oct 28, 2019; Mict (MICT) Shorts Lowered By 3.37%

Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) had a decrease of 3.37% in short interest. MICT’s SI was 148,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.37% from 154,100 shares previously. With 97,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s short sellers to cover MICT’s short positions. The SI to Mict Inc’s float is 2.85%. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 6,132 shares traded. MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has declined 44.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.62% the S&P500.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) is expected to pay $0.35 on Oct 28, 2019. (NYSE:CPB) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Campbell Soup Co’s current price of $46.92 translates into 0.75% yield. Campbell Soup Co’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.42M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -7.65% below currents $46.92 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, September 3. Citigroup maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray upgraded Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 20.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets branded food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $14.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. It has a 67.12 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.