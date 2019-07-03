Campbell Soup Co (CPB) to pay $0.35 on Jul 29, 2019; Sina (SINA) Sentiment Is 1.33

Sina Corp (SINA) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 89 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 67 decreased and sold stakes in Sina Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 40.40 million shares, down from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sina Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 51 Increased: 55 New Position: 34.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jul 29, 2019. (NYSE:CPB) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Campbell Soup Co’s current price of $40.64 translates into 0.86% yield. Campbell Soup Co’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 1.95 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 24.59 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why SINA Stock Sank 36% in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: SINA (SINA) – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbia Sportswear, SINA, Trade Desk, Roku and Square highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No Need To Panic, Invest In SINA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 16.63% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation for 56,000 shares. Fosun International Ltd owns 1.97 million shares or 7.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Platinum Investment Management Ltd has 2.52% invested in the company for 1.80 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Genesis Asset Managers Llp has invested 2.01% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 407,062 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 605,611 shares traded. SINA Corporation (SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 91.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin beat – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Campbell Soup’s Investor Day – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 30,995 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 149,286 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 6,367 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 33,460 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 0.01% or 49,657 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 80,445 were reported by Bb&T Lc. 30,338 were accumulated by Personal. Burney stated it has 19,964 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Utd Fire accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Beutel Goodman Company Limited holds 0.64% or 2.96 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets branded food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. It has a 39.23 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.