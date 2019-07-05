Campbell Soup Co (CPB) to pay $0.35 on Jul 29, 2019; Hahn Capital Management Decreased By $458.28 Million Its Mid (PVH) Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Mid (PVH) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,758 shares as Mid (PVH)’s stock declined 1.42%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 263,079 shares with $32.08 billion value, down from 266,837 last quarter. Mid now has $7.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 655,860 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jul 29, 2019. (NYSE:CPB) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Campbell Soup Co’s current price of $41.67 translates into 0.84% yield. Campbell Soup Co’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 1.53M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP DENISE M. MORRISON TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 10,805 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 714,770 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.4% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 22,925 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability has 6,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation reported 75,198 shares. 73,732 were reported by Channing Ltd Liability Co. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Smithfield invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 103,932 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 13,845 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 43,018 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,378 shares. Pitcairn Com invested in 0.09% or 6,489 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity. $99,408 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was bought by NASELLA HENRY.

Among 10 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $9100 lowest target. $125’s average target is 33.46% above currents $93.66 stock price. PVH had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of PVH in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, January 11. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.58 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4300 highest and $30 lowest target. $37’s average target is -11.21% below currents $41.67 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CPB in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $34 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets branded food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. It has a 40.22 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont reported 0% stake. 64,984 are owned by Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 8,709 shares. 99,727 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. The France-based Tobam has invested 2.47% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 22,527 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd invested in 19,892 shares. 19.60M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated. Ima Wealth has 3,200 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company has 596,064 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 57,055 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 48,152 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 297,142 shares.