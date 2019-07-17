Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Share Value Declined, Lpl Financial Has Decreased Its Stake by $553,432

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 12,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,610 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 22,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 121,036 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 49,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,623 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 93,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 135,043 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 67,704 shares to 426,021 shares, valued at $33.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 23,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,775 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick had bought 5,000 shares worth $229,995.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt owns 5,360 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 196 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 24,372 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Company owns 181,758 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kessler Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,581 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 27 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 946 shares. First Advsrs LP invested in 317,763 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 9,610 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.02% or 87,427 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Eagle Asset owns 409,794 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 14,777 were reported by Pnc Fincl Svcs. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 21,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.15 million for 9.93 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,233 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 8,073 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.14% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 22,213 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 0.01% or 2,501 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 2,457 shares. Duncker Streett & Co holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Haverford Tru holds 6,290 shares. Global Endowment Lp has invested 0.62% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Brandywine reported 188,723 shares. Illinois-based First Advsr LP has invested 0.08% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 7,142 are owned by Wesbanco Natl Bank.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 25.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

