Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Third Point Has Trimmed Stake by $100.00 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30 million, down from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 766,596 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison Steps Down as Consumer Tastes Shift (Video); 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Forms New U.S. Snacking Unit: Campbell Snacks; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 102,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, up from 97,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 19.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares to 52,363 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,753 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.