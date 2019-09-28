Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Brandywine Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $20.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Mueller Industries (MLI) Position by $6.68 Million as Stock Value Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 230,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 158,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 388,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 192,829 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53M, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 1.03M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.94M for 16.12 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Small-Cap Stocks to Sell Before Itâ€™s Too Late – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

