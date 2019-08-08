Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Stake; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Holding by $5.22 Million; Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 109,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34 million, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 311,138 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Take Several Months to Complete; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 260,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 569,942 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 830,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 53,107 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were accumulated by Kamunting Street Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Strs Ohio invested in 20,892 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 30,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company reported 121,600 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Spc holds 0.04% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 11,263 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has 15,634 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 288,955 shares. Pennsylvania Company stated it has 0.12% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is There Any Upside To Be Had In Campbell Soup? – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Campbell Soup Earnings: CPB Stock Jumps Higher on Q2 Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Kelsen Group AS to Ferrero Affiliated Company for $300M – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Campbell Soup Stock Fell Friday – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Complete And Total Nonsense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,275 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 23,169 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.07% or 20,000 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 36,322 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 753,963 shares. Pzena Investment Lc holds 0.17% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 1.66 million shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Maltese Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 0% or 309,263 shares. 1,850 were accumulated by Numerixs Tech Inc. Us Retail Bank De owns 68,318 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 72,548 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 42,602 shares. Piedmont Invest invested in 0.02% or 26,924 shares.

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Concludes Rush-Oak Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 9% Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Bridgeview Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Northern Oak Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.