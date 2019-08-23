Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Holding; American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $26.72 Million as Stock Price Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 109,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34M, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 309,640 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $360.85. About 6.39 million shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth owns 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,867 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 76,710 shares. Vision Capital owns 1,991 shares. Moreover, Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,498 shares. Cyrus Cap Prtnrs Lp has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,000 shares. Darsana Prns Limited Partnership holds 308,500 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc owns 10,020 shares. Captrust Finance has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,334 are held by Woodstock. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Assoc Limited Co, Delaware-based fund reported 3,408 shares. Bancshares reported 23,587 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 1.63% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 6,036 shares. Moreover, Osborne Partners Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares to 20.29M shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,110 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

