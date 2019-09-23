Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Share Value Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $391,480; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Cut Its Position by $425,645

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.34M shares traded or 2.49% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 38.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679,000, down from 10,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 9.8% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Campbell’s reviving NFL chunky soup ads – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 150 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 10,039 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 124 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Mercer Advisers owns 0.11% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 4,233 shares. Cwm has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 229 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 149,816 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Rampart Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 3,214 shares. Art Advsr Ltd holds 117,900 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 24,006 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 115,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,913 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 200 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,741 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,020 shares to 229,149 shares, valued at $39.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Broadcom, PG&E Corp, Fibrocell Science, Ritter Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” with publication date: September 17, 2019.