Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position Has Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc; Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $1.86 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 90,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,185 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 545,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 740,113 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 58,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 623,439 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 681,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 1.51 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs accumulated 0% or 10,107 shares. Raymond James Advisors accumulated 243,455 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 30,176 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company stated it has 8,950 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 33,970 shares. Avenir owns 225,520 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc owns 346,535 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,077 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh owns 307,664 shares. 13,944 are owned by Country Club Na. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Barnett & accumulated 10,670 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.68M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank And Tru reported 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). South Dakota Inv Council holds 24,600 shares. Hartford Invest Management invested in 52,474 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 11,327 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability Corporation has 21.00M shares. 15,802 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 15,934 shares. Kessler Grp Inc Lc stated it has 11,413 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Exane Derivatives accumulated 4,658 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp accumulated 424 shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 2,000 shares. Asset Management reported 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Natixis, France-based fund reported 9,264 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.05% or 78,490 shares.

