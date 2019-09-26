Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding Raised by United Services Automobile Association; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Washington Trust Company Trimmed by $823,455 Its Stake

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 28,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.17M, down from 29,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $29.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.64. About 899,351 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 12,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 242,335 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, up from 229,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 115,656 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.49 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 2,724 shares to 85,863 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 7,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tb Alternative Assets Limited invested in 0.15% or 600 shares. Moreover, Oakwood Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Ca has 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,884 shares. Moreover, Vestor Cap Limited Com has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Management Corporation has invested 2.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blair William & Il reported 266,992 shares stake. Mawer holds 22,827 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. King Wealth has 5,059 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 15,669 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Aspen Investment Mngmt reported 1,154 shares. Moreover, Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 4.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,877 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has 8,245 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based New England Retirement Gru Inc has invested 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated owns 291,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.15 million shares. 102 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invs Inc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 45 shares stake. Wheatland has 7,444 shares. Viking Fund Limited Company reported 0.22% stake. Css Ltd Liability Co Il holds 524 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 904,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Limited Liability Co owns 3,214 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 115,183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 269,037 shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 3 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 856,205 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,871 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 538 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 25,277 shares to 323,208 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 64,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,980 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Ways To Hedge Or Profit During The Next Recession – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Campbell’s reviving NFL chunky soup ads – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Campbell Soup Co. to sell European chips business to Valeo Foods for $80M – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: 2020 Recession Odds; Ulta Pummeled – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.