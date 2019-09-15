Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holder Third Point Has Cut Its Holding by $100.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Holds Position in Oshkosh Co (OSK)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 441,399 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30M, down from 21.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.61 million shares traded or 106.23% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 83,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate Natl Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 385 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 10,799 shares. Strs Ohio owns 3,687 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.17% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 15,813 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 836 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,845 shares stake. Ajo Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 96,414 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Whittier Tru Company reported 11,355 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 14,607 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 129,515 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 94,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $272.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

