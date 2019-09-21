Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holder Third Point Has Cut Holding by $100.00 Million; Pecaut & Company Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position as Valuation Declined

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30 million, down from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 6.06 million shares traded or 162.28% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 2.54M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $163.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp by 745,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beutel Goodman And Limited reported 2.96M shares stake. Price Michael F holds 290,000 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co owns 2.66 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 5,050 were reported by Diversified. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.11% or 4,233 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Farmers And Merchants stated it has 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 273,241 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,631 were accumulated by Campbell Communication Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 38,580 shares. 838,938 are owned by Alps Advsrs Inc. Central Bancorp And Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 58 shares. Haverford Trust owns 6,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $241.08M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.