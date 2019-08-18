Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $698,896 as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 34.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 18,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 72,290 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 53,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 907,829 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

