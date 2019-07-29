Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Raised Holding; California Public Employees Retirement System Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 64,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.95M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.08M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 90,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,185 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 545,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB)

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADM powers 6% as BMO upgrades, CEO Luciano buys $1M in shares – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Midland Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Saudi Arabia to start next phase of flour mill privatization – StreetInsider.com” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $2.51 million was bought by Felsinger Donald E. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 1.24M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 9,316 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 35,557 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & has 0.09% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,518 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 136,291 shares. 38,463 are owned by Jane Street Gp Ltd Co. Regions Financial Corporation reported 20,007 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Security holds 0.01% or 900 shares in its portfolio. 31,792 were reported by Green Square Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 1.67% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 72,444 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 36,134 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 101,026 shares in its portfolio. 1.21 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Co.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 44,914 shares to 197,838 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 16,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,311 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Campbell Soup: Investor Day In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin beat – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup: Still Too Many Clouds Forming – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kraft Heinz a Value Stock or a Falling Knife? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Westpac Corporation reported 13,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0% or 237 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.14% or 88,000 shares. 36,566 were accumulated by Norinchukin State Bank The. Beutel Goodman & Limited has 0.64% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 26,400 shares. American Interest Grp holds 0.02% or 105,639 shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 500 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.15 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Charter has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Aperio Lc accumulated 110,406 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amp Invsts Limited reported 48,457 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.15% or 11.52 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock.