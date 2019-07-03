Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $377,226; Packaging Of America (PKG) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 709.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 1.53 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,850 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 985,200 shares traded or 13.07% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA)

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyBanc Cuts Estimates On Paper Companies…Again (IP) (PKG) (UFS) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, down 1.44% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.08 per share. PKG’s profit will be $193.56M for 12.19 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 266 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1.32 million shares. Cadence Cap Limited Co holds 4,978 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested in 43,043 shares. 17,975 are owned by Laffer Invests. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 18,281 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Llc has invested 0.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 17,564 were reported by Utah Retirement. Fincl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Ltd stated it has 75,343 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital reported 40,300 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 420,633 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 100 shares. Bailard reported 0.16% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 33,663 were reported by Strategic Global Ltd Llc.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,598 shares to 14,479 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested in 0.01% or 42,450 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Co holds 636,185 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 75,893 shares. 150 are owned by Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn. Moreover, Pnc Financial Group has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 244,585 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 40,829 shares. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.94M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Excalibur Corporation accumulated 13,289 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc holds 30,995 shares. Pathstone Family Office invested in 2,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 49,657 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0.01% or 87,252 shares. The Washington-based Washington Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Dnb Asset As invested in 25,341 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dueling proxies at Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Worst Stocks for July and Beyond – Schaeffers Research” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Campbell Soup Company Stock Fell Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Garden Fresh founder bids to buy company back from Campbell Soup Co. – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: February 11, 2019.