Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Lowered Its Stake in Ciena (CIEN) by $485,891 as Share Value Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 39,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 56,666 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 96,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 1.40M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Take Several Months to Complete; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Morrison Retires; McLouglin Named Interim CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 11,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 24,228 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $997,000, down from 36,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 3.13 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

