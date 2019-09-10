Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) Holder Argi Investment Services Has Upped Its Holding by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fulton Bank Holds Stake in Total S A (TOT)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 28,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 21,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 1.09M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 39,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 96,063 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 56,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 755,086 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI) by 18,597 shares to 737,530 shares, valued at $90.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 24,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,915 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 3,283 shares. Van Eck reported 1.40M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & reported 9,100 shares. Security has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 400 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 229,570 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 10,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.07% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1.04 million shares. Swiss State Bank holds 1.13M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 108,780 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Viking Fund Ltd holds 0.2% or 21,000 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Tr Ii by 14,963 shares to 300,980 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,971 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).