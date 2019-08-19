Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) Shareholder Jane Street Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.11 Million; Total Systems Services (TSS) Valuation Rose While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 87,705 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) by 82.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 81,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 98,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 138,076 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares to 143,390 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,585 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 26.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.