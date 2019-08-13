Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Cut by $356,126 as Stock Rose; Smart Portfolios Has Increased Position in Chevron New (CVX)

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 3.39M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 353,507 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 51,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 198,704 shares. Creative Planning holds 5,782 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 11,026 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 2,041 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 268,725 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.30M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested 0.07% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 95,950 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Schroder Inv Grp reported 539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 12,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 13,880 shares to 21,422 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 22,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,617 shares to 25,634 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 100,300 shares. Signature Est Inv Advisors Lc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 183,580 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt invested in 12,340 shares. Hallmark Mngmt accumulated 161,170 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4.97 million shares. Pacific Global Investment Communication invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Benedict Financial holds 27,916 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Wealthquest holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,395 shares. Sweden-based Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northeast Financial Consultants stated it has 103,984 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horrell Cap Incorporated invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0.59% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.7% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

