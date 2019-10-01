Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $937,004; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $463,500

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 46,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, down from 51,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 55,722 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 226.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 24,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 35,548 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.36 million for 48.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

