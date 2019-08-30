Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Cut Realty Income (O) Stake by $314,995; Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Illumina (ILMN) Holding

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 5,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 30,487 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 25,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $280.51. About 323,361 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 376,870 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “590th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0.29% or 10,618 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.79% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 3,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kistler stated it has 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Geode Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.62% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Telos Mgmt accumulated 50,144 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 28,998 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 330 shares. 3,075 were accumulated by Murphy Capital. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,986 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 38,098 shares. National Bank stated it has 14,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 29,206 shares to 51,214 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers International Group I by 5,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 18,898 shares to 47,296 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 91,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,245 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S.