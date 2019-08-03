Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Its Stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) as Shares Rose; Sarasin & Partners Llp Decreased Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding as Share Price Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 11,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 518,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.40 million, down from 529,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.10 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 397.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,662 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% or 130,568 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.85% stake. Old National Bank In holds 0.05% or 4,112 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,591 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 18,445 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3,186 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Birch Hill Inv Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,878 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru reported 18,542 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 103,067 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,837 shares. Becker Cap, a Oregon-based fund reported 72,294 shares. 29,750 are owned by Sprucegrove Investment Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Division has 9,954 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bp Plc reported 33,000 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 341,708 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 2,224 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability owns 7,624 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0.2% or 167,325 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.21% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 829,023 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Sun Life stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 4,605 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd owns 0.42% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,959 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 250,397 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 1.81 million shares. Svcs stated it has 4,691 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13,411 shares to 443,596 shares, valued at $201.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).