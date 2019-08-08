Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Stake; RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Rosenblatt maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 12 with “Strong Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $125 target. See RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Needham 140.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $117.0000 135.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $125 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Initiate

21/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $121 Maintain

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) stake by 291.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 5,805 shares as Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 7,797 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 1,992 last quarter. Jack Henry & Associates Inc now has $10.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $139.91. About 115,969 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity. 2,000 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares with value of $206,884 were sold by Michelle McKenna.

The stock increased 3.08% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 454,514 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.24% or 23.40M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 6.28M shares stake. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.66% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Crow Point Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.1% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.38% stake. 18,300 were reported by 1832 Asset Lp. M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 3,129 shares stake. Cambridge Tru has 7,818 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 29 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc invested in 218,277 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 292 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 12, 2019 – Ringcentral Inc (RNG) COO David Sipes Sold $1.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.21 billion. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hyland joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Elevates Steve Tomson to Vice President – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Share Price Gain Of 127% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald.