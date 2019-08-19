Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lifted Holding in Angiodynamics (ANGO) by $386,166 as Share Value Rose; Redwood Investments Trimmed Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $419,500 as Share Value Rose

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 112,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.4. About 329,851 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 104.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 17,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 34,293 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 16,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 50,437 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Heartland invested in 324,752 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.18 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 67,700 shares. Ftb reported 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 13,900 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 2.69 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 5,317 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 33,804 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Nordea Investment owns 223,771 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 65,000 shares. Element Capital Limited Co has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

