Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increases Position in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT); Qs Investors Maintains Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F)

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 67,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, up from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 34.14 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/04/2018 – 2018 Ford Expedition Takes the Crown in Cars.com’s First Full-Size SUV Challenge; 25/04/2018 – As a strong player in the trucks and large SUV segments, Ford is also attempting to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles; 16/05/2018 – Ford Sees 2Q Adverse Effect of 12c-14c From Lost Production; 14/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 22/03/2018 – During his 2005 confirmation hearing to become U.N. ambassador, State Department intelligence chief Carl Ford called Bolton “a serial abuser” and “a quintessential kiss-up, kick-down sort of guy.”; 25/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘LOOKING AT STRATEGIC PLAN’ IN SOUTH AMERICA; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 10/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 127.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The hedge fund held 33,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, up from 14,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 258,531 shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 27,284 shares to 76,427 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,085 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Ford, VW: Tying Two Rocks Together Does Not Make Them Float – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford shows off all-electric F-150 prototype – seekingalpha.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Did Ford Acquire A Military Contractor? – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,188 activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.75M are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Royal London Asset accumulated 0% or 1.55 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 2.27M shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 737,332 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. First Washington owns 874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 115,124 shares. 20,521 are owned by Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru Co. Smart Portfolios Limited Co accumulated 5,703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 7,125 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 374,773 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc stated it has 66,953 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Community State Bank Na has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Overpriced Preferred Shares From AG Mortgage Investment Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Sigman Brian C. had bought 5,000 shares worth $85,250. Shares for $170,500 were bought by Durkin Thomas on Monday, February 11.