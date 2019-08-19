Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Its Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) as Stock Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Covalent Partners Lifted Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 212,775 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 409,119 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1,588 shares to 3,390 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 91,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 887,329 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.09% or 136,084 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 225,507 shares. Brown Advisory holds 4,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cookson Peirce & Company has 0.02% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,680 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp holds 1,390 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com owns 118,244 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt stated it has 512,458 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 59,275 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Everence Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,966 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 2,059 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin owns 710,539 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.