Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Decreased Its Holding in Idacorp (IDA) by $924,900; Pettyjohn Wood & White Increased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Share Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 53.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 9,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 8,082 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 17,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 140,012 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 3,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 29,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $228.06. About 1.66M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 358,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 2,158 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Company stated it has 900 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 79,116 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 33,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 14,743 shares. Assetmark owns 2,366 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Nordea Invest Management stated it has 47,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 38,901 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,635 shares. Caprock Gru reported 0.18% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IDACORP, Inc. Appoints Richard J. Dahl as Board Chair – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDACORP, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell® on February 12 – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The IDACORP, Inc.’s (NYSE:IDA) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDACORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results, Affirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $95.58 million for 14.34 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,104 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Financial Svcs reported 4,791 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.32 million shares. Bowen Hanes Co Inc owns 242,689 shares. 50,677 were reported by Fincl Bank Of The West. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 487,775 shares. Pinnacle Ltd owns 144,337 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv Corp invested in 1.5% or 30,188 shares. Kwmg has invested 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Investment House Ltd Liability Company holds 1.77% or 81,082 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 1.06% or 22,790 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,858 shares. Prudential has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ghp Advsr has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Community Natl Bank Na has 9,301 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot talks tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.