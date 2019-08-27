Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Upped Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding By $652,360; Ohr Pharmaceutical (OHRP) SI Increased By 34.41%

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) stake by 184.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 13,880 shares as Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 21,422 shares with $1.01M value, up from 7,542 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp now has $12.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 73,478 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT)

Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) had an increase of 34.41% in short interest. OHRP’s SI was 284,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.41% from 211,300 shares previously. With 109,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s short sellers to cover OHRP’s short positions. The SI to Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc’s float is 10.56%. The stock increased 30.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 1.58 million shares traded or 927.43% up from the average. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliant Energy has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is -1.92% below currents $52.51 stock price. Alliant Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Private Advisor Gru Limited Company invested in 4,747 shares or 0% of the stock. 44,807 are owned by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,000 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 496 shares. 109,925 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Epoch Inv Prns stated it has 290,159 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Blair William And Il owns 15,259 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Inc Ne owns 6,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 615,339 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.05% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.