Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Position in Realty Income (O) Trimmed by $314,995 as Market Value Declined; Norinchukin Bank The Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $863,741

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 1.67 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 16,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 614,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.01 million, down from 630,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.62 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

