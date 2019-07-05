Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $356,126 as Valuation Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While Tcw Group Cut by $1.14 Million Its Stake

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,921 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 22,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 896,087 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $108.5 lastly. It is down 12.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 35,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,742 shares, and has risen its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $150.01M for 22.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 12,650 shares. State Street Corp has 8.53 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 241 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,766 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 28,389 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Honeywell Intll reported 46,123 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 62,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 21,164 shares. Convergence Investment Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Smithfield has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 185 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,942 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc reported 13,397 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $255,167 activity.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 15,447 shares to 41,932 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 90,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).