Campbell Newman Asset Management Upped Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Position; Pointstate Capital LP Decreased Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Stake

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc acquired 10,629 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 111,013 shares with $6.64 million value, up from 100,384 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp. now has $29.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Boeing Co (Put) (BA) stake by 97.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as Boeing Co (Put) (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 6,200 shares with $2.37 million value, down from 239,540 last quarter. Boeing Co (Put) now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.40% above currents $356.01 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 27,200 shares to 37,300 valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 161,670 shares and now owns 401,210 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 65.71% above currents $45.76 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

