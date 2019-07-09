Campbell Newman Asset Management Upped Its Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Holding by $8.36 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Blume Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 246.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.52. About 2.92M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 7.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 315,066 were reported by Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corporation. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oakworth Cap owns 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,481 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 0.27% or 6,694 shares. Jag Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Glenmede Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 417,202 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt invested in 104,405 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 729,731 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 2,540 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 3,933 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt reported 20,445 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.77% or 251,689 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 625 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.44% or 10,320 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How The Antitrust Ruling Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chipmaker Trader Sentiment Received A Major Boost From G-20 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Elanco Animal Health Begins Trading After Eli Lilly Split – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Positive Results for Taltz vs. Humira in Head-to-Head Superiority Study in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis at EULAR – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lilly launches exchange offer for Elanco shares – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval of Fast Track Designation for Empagliflozin for Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.