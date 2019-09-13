Campbell Newman Asset Management Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Has Raised by $5.40 Million; Silverback Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $1.03 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 68,170 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 38,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 148,958 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80 million, up from 110,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 3.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.75M for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares to 28.66 million shares, valued at $29.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 35,441 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 21,162 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 171,451 shares. 79,295 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Renaissance Limited Co owns 83,231 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company owns 28,250 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 32,072 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cohen stated it has 340,933 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb & Williams reported 4,865 shares. Karpus Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,287 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie owns 641,645 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 18,525 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 2.61 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Limited has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,618 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd owns 92,311 shares. Act Ii Mgmt LP holds 5.49% or 43,051 shares. Moreover, Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,778 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 10,978 shares. The Florida-based Dudley Shanley Inc has invested 5.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brick & Kyle Associate stated it has 3.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Dsam (London) Ltd has 2.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 157,139 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 0% or 93,944 shares.

