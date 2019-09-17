Campbell Newman Asset Management Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Schwartz Investment Counsel Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $6.22 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 62,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 570,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.60M, up from 508,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 1.11 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 7.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 1,562 shares to 113,360 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 269,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Strategies Ltd holds 5.44% or 42,168 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability has 130,855 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,591 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Intll invested in 1.68% or 3.11 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 6.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,156 are held by Karpus Mngmt. Brookmont Cap Mgmt owns 32,817 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv Management Inc reported 26,258 shares. 19,234 were reported by Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak. 23.64 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Limited Liability Company. First Western Mgmt Co invested in 4.42% or 2,485 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation owns 116,395 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 50,000 shares to 492,335 shares, valued at $50.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Like Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.