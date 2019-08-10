Campbell Newman Asset Management Stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Has Trimmed by $321,520 as Stock Declined; Novare Capital Management Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $375,580

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 3,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares to 91,116 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 14.13 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 84,141 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 40,373 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department has invested 2.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Coast Fincl Limited Company reported 78,515 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Notis reported 2.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benedict Finance accumulated 31,023 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 4,841 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Denali Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 1.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 128,116 shares. Moreover, Moon Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Utd Fire Gp owns 1.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,000 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,660 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 33,855 shares. Kames Plc reported 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

