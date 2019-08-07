Campbell Newman Asset Management Stake in Boeing Co. (BA) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Dillon & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 39,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $326.88. About 1.92M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $240.29. About 559,593 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 40,003 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset reported 713,123 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 2,647 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Shelton Management has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 220,756 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 41 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation reported 1,151 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru invested in 0.06% or 744 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 70,426 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 16 shares. Connors Investor has 42,173 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Limited has 2.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,413 shares. 1.24 million were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 2.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,276 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,000 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 30,528 shares stake. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co reported 4,608 shares stake. Capital Sarl holds 7,910 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,334 are held by Woodstock Corp. Philadelphia stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 5,293 shares. Conning owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,861 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp stated it has 2,087 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Butensky & Cohen Fin Security owns 5,929 shares.