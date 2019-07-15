Campbell Newman Asset Management Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Holding in Exxonmobil (XOM) Decreased by $671,760

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 4.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $204.85. About 14.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares to 46,010 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Madison Square Garden Co (A) by 1,821 shares to 25,984 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

