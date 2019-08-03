Campbell Newman Asset Management Raised Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) as Market Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Fruth Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Management holds 0.17% or 29,694 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt owns 85,022 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fil accumulated 3.63M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,770 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 31,222 shares. Tcw Grp Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.17% or 160,834 shares. Beach Point Cap Lp holds 2.86% or 192,832 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 28,774 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 105 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 93,132 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Another trade for 50,470 shares valued at $3.50 million was made by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 8.