Campbell Newman Asset Management Position in Visa Class A (V) Has Increased by $769,850 as Share Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Position

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.80 million, down from 89,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.04. About 4.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 11/04/2018 – lnstagram to allow users to download their data; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 19/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Alex Stamos is leaving Facebook, more to come from @richardjnieva; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Hearings Illuminate Future of Business and Data Privacy; 09/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 132,228 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95M, up from 127,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,036 shares. Capital Guardian Tru accumulated 778,611 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fort LP stated it has 16,836 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Axiom Int Lc De has 1.05 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wealthquest holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,798 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 20,139 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership has 14,703 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedgewood Pa owns 4,871 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Com Oh holds 10,274 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 1.08% stake. Waratah Advsrs holds 0.54% or 28,124 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,328 shares to 12,593 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 47,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

