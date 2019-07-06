Campbell Newman Asset Management Position in Suntrust Banks (STI) Has Cut by $5.65 Million as Stock Declined; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Holding by $2.75 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 59,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,800 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 169,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 327,805 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 1.51M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “STI, MRT, and TCF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WP, STI, MLNX Shareholder Deadlines: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Worldpay, Inc., Suntrust Banks, Inc., and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. â€“ WP, STI, MLNX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of BB&T Were Up 10% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of HF, WCG, and STI of Class Action Lawsuits Filed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares to 103,790 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 47,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.59% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Allied Advisory Services holds 6,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 54,533 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 8,370 shares. Conning Inc holds 11,654 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company owns 12,430 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Citigroup has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Raymond James Tru Na has 27,677 shares. St Johns Invest Management Ltd stated it has 10,450 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advisors Oh owns 5,971 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt accumulated 9,650 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42M for 10.88 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 58,960 shares to 63,740 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 13,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research stated it has 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 10,442 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 24,531 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 938,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has 48 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 4,200 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). M&T Bank Corporation holds 74,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Limited holds 220,414 shares. Mangrove holds 258,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 55,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Fincl owns 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 145,687 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $235.58 million for 7.61 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Penny Stocks, Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle: Azul And Boeing To The Rescue – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 436 Aircraft in 2018 – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings: A Potential Multi-Bagger Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2018.